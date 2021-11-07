Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $26.000-$28.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $24.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.80 billion-$15.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.22 billion.

LH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $304.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $321.15.

Shares of LH stock traded down $9.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $274.84. 869,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,857. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $192.79 and a fifty-two week high of $309.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.78.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

