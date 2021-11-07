Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director James E. Hanson II Buys 1,025 Shares

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director James E. Hanson II bought 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $19,434.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $968.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 32.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBAI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 56.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

