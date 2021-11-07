Lamden (TAU) Market Cap Tops $70.61 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 7th. Lamden has a market capitalization of $70.61 million and approximately $2.75 million worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Lamden

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

