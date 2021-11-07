Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 325.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Landstar System by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Landstar System by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $175.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.80. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.16 and a fifty-two week high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.64.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.