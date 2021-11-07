Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Announces Earnings Results

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,332. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.71, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.34. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $30.07.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNTH. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $54,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $31,621.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,350 shares of company stock worth $218,301 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lantheus stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,817 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Lantheus worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

