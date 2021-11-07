LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €66.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LXS. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €71.79 ($84.45).

Shares of LXS stock opened at €54.66 ($64.31) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €45.65 ($53.71) and a twelve month high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €60.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of €60.46.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

