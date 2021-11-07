Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 50.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Laureate Education updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of LAUR stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,029,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.74. Laureate Education has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $19.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average is $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $7.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Laureate Education stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

LAUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Laureate Education in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Laureate Education in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

