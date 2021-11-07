Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Laureate Education had a net margin of 50.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Laureate Education updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of LAUR stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,029,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,254. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Laureate Education has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $19.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $7.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Laureate Education stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LAUR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Laureate Education in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Laureate Education in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

