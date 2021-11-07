Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CEO William P. Murnane Sells 21,374 Shares

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CEO William P. Murnane sold 21,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $467,021.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

William P. Murnane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, William P. Murnane sold 19,004 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $481,751.40.

LAZY opened at $21.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58. The firm has a market cap of $240.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.82. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $25.74.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. Lazydays had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $322.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

LAZY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazydays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Lazydays from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Lazydays by 1.1% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 48,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Lazydays by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lazydays by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lazydays by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 727,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,010,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

