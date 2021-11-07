LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legalzoom.com, Inc. provides legal services. The Company focuses on forming business, corporate changes, filings, business compliance, trademark, patent, copyright, taxes, licenses, permits, agreements and additional services. Legalzoom.com Inc. is based in Glendale, United States. “

LZ has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

LZ stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. LegalZoom.com has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $40.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.96.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $150.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. Francisco Partners Management LP acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,083,484,000. GPI Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $361,162,000. TA Associates L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,202,000. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,661,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

