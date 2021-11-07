Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.57 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will post $3.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Leidos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.61 billion and the lowest is $3.53 billion. Leidos reported sales of $3.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year sales of $13.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.78 billion to $13.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.53 billion to $14.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Argus cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,110,806,000 after buying an additional 711,728 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 20.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,109,000 after buying an additional 591,900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Leidos during the second quarter worth $44,898,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Leidos by 11.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $380,685,000 after buying an additional 407,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 16,745.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,998,000 after purchasing an additional 397,035 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $94.69 on Friday. Leidos has a 12-month low of $87.97 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

