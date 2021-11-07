LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.260-$1.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $153.90 million-$155.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.80 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.290-$0.340 EPS.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.64. 113,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,982. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $34.23 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.30.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

LMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.80.

In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $1,029,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

