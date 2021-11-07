LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.260-$1.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $153.90 million-$155.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.80 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.290-$0.340 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.80.

NASDAQ LMAT traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,982. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.81. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $34.23 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $1,029,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

