Lendingblock (LND) 24 Hour Volume Hits $178.00

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Lendingblock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Lendingblock has a total market capitalization of $4.70 million and approximately $178.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded down 50.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lendingblock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00051564 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.18 or 0.00258063 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.59 or 0.00101813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011896 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Lendingblock Profile

LND is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 790,097,391 coins. The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Lendingblock Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendingblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lendingblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lendingblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lendingblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.