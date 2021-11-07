LENSAR (LNSR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect LENSAR to post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 million. LENSAR had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 69.54%. On average, analysts expect LENSAR to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LNSR opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.46 million and a PE ratio of -2.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93. LENSAR has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $9.83.

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LENSAR in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

LENSAR Company Profile

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

