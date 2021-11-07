LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered LG Display from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Nomura lowered LG Display from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, CLSA lowered LG Display from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $13.00.

LPL opened at $8.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63. LG Display has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 35,782 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 1,446.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 25,420 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 452,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 240.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display during the first quarter worth about $845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

