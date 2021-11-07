Liberum Capital Downgrades YouGov (LON:YOU) to Hold

Liberum Capital cut shares of YouGov (LON:YOU) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,455 ($19.01).

YOU has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) price objective on shares of YouGov in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of YouGov in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) price objective on shares of YouGov in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get YouGov alerts:

YouGov stock opened at GBX 1,345 ($17.57) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The company has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 130.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,312.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,206.91. YouGov has a twelve month low of GBX 862 ($11.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,495 ($19.53).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from YouGov’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. YouGov’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.25%.

YouGov Company Profile

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.