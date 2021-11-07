LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. LifeVantage updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.830-$0.870 EPS.

LifeVantage stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.64. The stock had a trading volume of 67,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,140. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47. LifeVantage has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in LifeVantage by 17.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in LifeVantage by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in LifeVantage by 86.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 38,399 shares in the last quarter. 40.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

