LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Shares of LPTH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 327,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 58,517 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of LightPath Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

LPTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.53.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.