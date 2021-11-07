LikeCoin Price Tops $0.0475 on Exchanges (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $48.57 million and approximately $139,375.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0475 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00051564 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.18 or 0.00258063 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.59 or 0.00101813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011896 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LIKE is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,064,162,659 coins and its circulating supply is 1,023,152,153 coins. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

