Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.170-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.26 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Limelight Networks has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Shares of LLNW traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.93. 2,656,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.61. The stock has a market cap of $371.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Limelight Networks stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 967,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,728 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of Limelight Networks worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

