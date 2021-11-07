Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) will announce earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.56). Lindblad Expeditions posted earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $0.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 5,988.65% and a negative net margin of 151.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LIND. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

LIND traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $17.64. 885,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,572. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The company has a market cap of $884.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $15.34.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 38,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $639,448.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 50.9% in the second quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 810,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,973,000 after buying an additional 273,409 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 16.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 24.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 31,037 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.2% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 82,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. 62.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

