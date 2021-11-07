Linde (NYSE:LIN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.520-$10.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $341.71.

LIN stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $331.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,693,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,658. Linde has a 1 year low of $240.80 and a 1 year high of $332.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $170.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $310.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.38.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.44%.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Linde stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Linde worth $570,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

