Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $346.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.41% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lithia’s diversified product mix and multiple streams of income reduce its risk profile. Its ambitious target to generate $50 billion in revenues and $50 in earnings per share by 2025 instills optimism. Enhanced digital solutions — including the Driveway e-commerce program — are helping Lithia to further boost profitability and market presence. Lithia’s acquisition of dealerships helps to increase its market share and positions it for growth. However, rising debt levels play a spoilsport and may restrict the company’s financial flexibility to tap onto growth opportunities. Rising competition, especially in the used car market and increasing price transparency pose risks. Also, tight inventory amid global chip concerns may induce lost revenues for the company. Hence, the stock warrants a cautious stance now.”

LAD has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.56.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $328.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $255.78 and a 52-week high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $329.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.35.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 37.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,932.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

