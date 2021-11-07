Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) PT Lowered to $8.00

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $9.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 177.78% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Lizhi in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

LIZI opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.84. Lizhi has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.72. Lizhi had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 62.31%. The company had revenue of $86.62 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lizhi during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Lizhi by 2,467.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 61,105 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lizhi during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lizhi during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Lizhi during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

About Lizhi

Lizhi Inc operates an online user-generated content audio community, interactive audio entertainment platform, and online audio platform in China and the United States. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company also offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.

