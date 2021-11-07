LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Receives $62.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,144. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. LKQ has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $58.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average of $50.80.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 4.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in LKQ by 2.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,396,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $623,927,000 after buying an additional 310,606 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 1.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 649.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 117,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after buying an additional 102,013 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 93.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.