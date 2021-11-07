Lobstex (LOBS) Price Hits $0.0811 on Major Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.0811 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and $520,148.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Lobstex

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,724,508 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

