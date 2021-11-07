Logan Green Purchases 212 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Director Logan Green acquired 212 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.79 per share, with a total value of $12,675.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Logan Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Logan Green sold 343 shares of eBay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $25,676.98.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Logan Green sold 65 shares of eBay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.54, for a total value of $4,650.10.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Logan Green sold 8 shares of eBay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $559.76.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Logan Green sold 463 shares of eBay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $34,257.37.

On Thursday, August 12th, Logan Green acquired 16 shares of eBay stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.89 per share, with a total value of $1,102.24.

eBay stock opened at $75.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. eBay’s payout ratio is 3.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 59,641 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of eBay by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,858 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 180,606 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 106,803 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,296,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.55.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

