London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of London Stock Exchange Group to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of LNSTY opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average is $27.03. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $35.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.2694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

