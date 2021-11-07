Loom Network Trading Up 2.6% Over Last Week (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One Loom Network coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $113.50 million and $9.92 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00051708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.52 or 0.00257802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00101347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011880 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004551 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Loom Network

LOOM is a coin. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

