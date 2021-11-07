Loop Capital Increases Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Price Target to $60.00

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SMCI. Northland Securities upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $46.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.42. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $47.14.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 2.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 54,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $2,280,448.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $177,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 23.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 20.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

