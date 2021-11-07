Lor Inc Sells 100,000 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $519,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lor Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Lor Inc sold 50,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $268,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Lor Inc sold 100,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $397,000.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Lor Inc sold 125,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $476,250.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Lor Inc sold 125,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $528,750.00.

RES stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -67.13 and a beta of 1.96. RPC, Inc. has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $7.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. RPC had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $225.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RES. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of RPC by 125.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,971,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436,206 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in RPC by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,909,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 718,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RPC by 493.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 715,605 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in RPC by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 399,120 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in RPC by 2,846.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 333,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 321,700 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

