Lor Inc Sells 100,000 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $519,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Lor Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 2nd, Lor Inc sold 50,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $268,000.00.
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Lor Inc sold 100,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $397,000.00.
- On Monday, September 20th, Lor Inc sold 125,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $476,250.00.
- On Thursday, September 16th, Lor Inc sold 125,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $528,750.00.
RES stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -67.13 and a beta of 1.96. RPC, Inc. has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $7.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RES. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of RPC by 125.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,971,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436,206 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in RPC by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,909,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 718,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RPC by 493.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 715,605 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in RPC by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 399,120 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in RPC by 2,846.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 333,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 321,700 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.
RPC Company Profile
RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.
