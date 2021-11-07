LPL Financial LLC Acquires 213 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 11,186.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,684 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter worth about $117,975,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet during the second quarter worth about $15,924,000. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 33.3% during the second quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 218,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,608,000 after purchasing an additional 54,586 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 9.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 496,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,802,000 after purchasing an additional 44,822 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $151.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.24 and a beta of 0.62. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.93 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.86 and a 200-day moving average of $154.19.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total value of $619,451.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,489 shares of company stock worth $2,041,942. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.15.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.