LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $194,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $112,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,634 shares of company stock valued at $598,367. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.37.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 353.35%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

