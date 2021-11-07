LPL Financial LLC Buys 4,083 Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth $33,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the first quarter worth $127,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 13.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 265,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 32,224 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 181,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 33.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RPAI opened at $13.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.34. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.11 and a beta of 1.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

