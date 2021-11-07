LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 242.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,711,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,484,000 after purchasing an additional 189,332 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,227,000 after acquiring an additional 309,836 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 2nd quarter worth $20,765,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 228.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,395,000 after acquiring an additional 175,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

BLNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Blink Charging stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 3.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.30. Blink Charging Co. has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 328.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Blink Charging Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

