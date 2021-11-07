LPL Financial LLC Purchases 2,174 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the second quarter worth $86,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Syneos Health by 1,030.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the second quarter worth $103,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Syneos Health by 10.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $99.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59 and a beta of 1.78. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.39 and a 12 month high of $103.25.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.60.

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

