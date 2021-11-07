Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 98,675.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,902 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after buying an additional 540,785 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 73.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,143,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $417,408,000 after buying an additional 482,605 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $127,445,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $427,797,000 after buying an additional 344,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 398.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 427,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $156,140,000 after buying an additional 341,906 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.12.

LULU opened at $467.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $478.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $418.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.67.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

