Luxor Capital Group LP Acquires New Stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR)

Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 218,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,608,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter valued at about $14,225,000. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $965,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Shares of AMR stock opened at $61.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.61. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.71). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 79.93% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $395.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.