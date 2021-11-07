Luxor Capital Group LP Makes New $4.39 Million Investment in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,000. Luxor Capital Group LP owned 0.48% of PLAYSTUDIOS as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $661,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,339,000. 50.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

Shares of NASDAQ MYPS opened at $4.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $70.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

