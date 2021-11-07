Luxor Capital Group LP Purchases New Holdings in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,147,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,421,000. WM Technology comprises 1.0% of Luxor Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Luxor Capital Group LP owned about 3.98% of WM Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. 56.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MAPS. Truist Financial began coverage on WM Technology in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on WM Technology in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on WM Technology in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on WM Technology in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on WM Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Shares of MAPS stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. WM Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

