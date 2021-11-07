Luxor Capital Group LP Trims Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Luxor Capital Group LP decreased its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,336 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 83,856 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP owned about 0.18% of Eagle Materials worth $10,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 501.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $155.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.91. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.04 and a fifty-two week high of $160.18.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.
In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,004,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,069 shares of company stock valued at $7,857,645. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Eagle Materials Profile
Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.
