Luxor Capital Group LP Trims Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Luxor Capital Group LP decreased its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,336 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 83,856 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP owned about 0.18% of Eagle Materials worth $10,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 501.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $155.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.91. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.04 and a fifty-two week high of $160.18.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,004,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,069 shares of company stock valued at $7,857,645. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

