Luxor Capital Group LP Trims Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Luxor Capital Group LP lowered its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290,053 shares during the quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $21,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310,150 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,653,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 346.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,678,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,077,000 after buying an additional 2,078,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,109,000 after buying an additional 1,760,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,920,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,472,000 after buying an additional 1,289,085 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $656,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 96,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,177.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,125 shares of company stock worth $1,750,308 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.56.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.87. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $27.78 and a one year high of $56.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

