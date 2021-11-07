Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lynas Corporation Limited explores and mines for rare earth minerals such as cerium and neodymium and other mineral resources. The company holds interest in the Mount Weld project. Lynas Corporation Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

Shares of LYSDY stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. Lynas Rare Earths has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 7.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

