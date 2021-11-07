Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 1,356 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 500.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSGE. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,204,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,118,000 after acquiring an additional 626,622 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,664,000 after buying an additional 516,796 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $21,255,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 427,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,855,000 after buying an additional 211,128 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 499,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,836,000 after buying an additional 154,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

In related news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $244,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

NYSE:MSGE opened at $79.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $60.26 and a twelve month high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 228.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1008.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.