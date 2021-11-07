Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 226.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AR. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,641,288 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,215,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,853 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,218,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $333,941,000 after buying an additional 1,555,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,818,094 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,326,000 after buying an additional 1,147,046 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $20.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 4.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $21.99.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AR. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

