Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Post were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 329.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

In other news, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $94,783.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,866.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $327,892.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on POST shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

NYSE:POST opened at $105.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.80. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.16 and a twelve month high of $117.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.72.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.