Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 265.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. 64.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magnite alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MGNI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnite presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.45.

In related news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $169,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 264,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,956,167.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 3,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $91,080.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,988,798. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $22.66 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,133.57 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.49.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.