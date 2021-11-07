Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 561,420 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 99.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561,420 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth $9,340,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 78,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,524,000 after purchasing an additional 16,356 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $182.07 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.76 and a 1-year high of $230.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.53 and its 200 day moving average is $191.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $1.00. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABG. Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.