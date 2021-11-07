MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$28.44.

MAG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$21.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total value of C$260,757.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,229,649.72.

MAG Silver stock traded up C$0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$25.82. 149,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,677. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.94. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$17.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.21. The stock has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 95.70 and a quick ratio of 94.13.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

